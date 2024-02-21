“I saw stars” – Jonathan Haggerty admits Felipe Lobo’s power caught him off guard after first round knockdown

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty survived an early scare last weekend when he was met with adversity in the first round against third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty and Lobo locked horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Lobo had Haggerty reeling in the middle of the first after unloading a hellish boxing combination along the ropes. ‘Demolition Man’ officially scored a knockdown on ‘The General’, and it looked as if the fight was close to being stopped. However, Haggerty dug deep and survived the round.

The Englishman came back and gave the Brazilian the business, winning by technical knockout in round three.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Haggerty gave Lobo props and admitted he was hurt from the first-round exchange.

‘The General’ said:

“I’m not gonna lie, I saw stars when I fell. I didn’t know where that came from. I didn’t expect it at all.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty?

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty once again proved that he is the man to beat at bantamweight, and there are a ton of options available for the 26-year-old superstar following his most recent performance.

One fight Haggerty seems to be clamoring for is another showdown against rival ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade. Haggerty and Andrade faced off last November for the vacant kickboxing belt. But this time, ‘The General’ is looking for an opportunity at Andrade’s bantamweight MMA world title.

If Haggerty can book this fight and somehow beat Andrade in MMA, he will become a rare three-sport world champion.

