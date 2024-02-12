“I was a bit nervous going in” – Jonathan Haggerty admitted to feeling unsure heading into clash with Fabricio Andrade

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty admits he was met with a feeling of uncertainty heading into his November 2023 fight with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

The two met in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The battle was for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the confident Haggerty revealed he had dealt with a few doubts heading into the matchup with ‘Wonder Boy’.

‘The General’ stated:

“It's been crazy, mate, it's been hectic. I enjoyed the fight if I'm quite honest. Like I said, my style is more like kickboxing so I knew it’d be alright. I was a bit nervous going in there, I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know if I was gonna throw an elbow or not. It was obviously with the bigger gloves as well, so I knew it would take a lot more to put your opponent away. But everything just came together, mate. And it was a great night.”

Of course, Haggerty went on to defeat Andrade to become a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty returns to Muay Thai to defend gold against Felipe Lobo

Up next, Jonathan Haggerty will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against none other than Andrade’s close friend and teammate, no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty and Lobo cross swords in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which again takes place at Lumpinee. The event goes down this Friday night, Feb. 16.

‘The General’ fully expects to defeat Lobo and keep his throne as he seeks more big matchups later in the year.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.