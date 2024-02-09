“This belt stands where it belongs” – Jonathan Haggerty ready to deny all challengers who wish to stop his reign

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has every right to boast of his lofty status as one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world.

The 26-year-old two-sport ONE world champion believes the secret to his success has been that he has never taken any opponent lightly. As a result, Haggerty has become one of the most prolific world champions on the ONE roster and is quickly coming into his own as a legend.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty talked about how he views all of his opponents.

‘The General’ stated:

“Everyone I get in there with, I take it as if they're going to be the toughest test. I train as hard as possible for everyone and yeah this belt stands where it belongs and that's for me.”

Haggerty has established himself as the man to beat in ONE Championship’s stacked bantamweight division, and next week, he gets the opportunity to further his legendary run.

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty to defend bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Two-sport ONE world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is ready to put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against no.4-ranked contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil.

The two elite strikers lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, February 16th.

If Haggerty takes care of business against Lobo like he is expected to do, a plethora of options open up for ‘The General’ in terms of super fights in the near future.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.