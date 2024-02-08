“He can’t take many hits” – Felipe Lobo breaks down Jonathan Haggerty’s biggest weakness ahead of ONE Fight Night 19 clash

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo believes he has Jonathan Haggerty’s number and will defeat the two-sport ONE world champion when they meet face to face in the ring late next week.

Lobo will challenge Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lobo detailed his thoughts on Haggerty’s weaknesses and how he plans to exploit them.

‘Demolition Man’ stated:

“His weak point is that he can’t take many hits. He’s very good at hitting, but when it comes to defending himself, protecting himself, he’s not so good.”

Needless to say, defeating Jonathan Haggerty is a tall order, but Felipe Lobo is definitely up to the task.

‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo not underestimating defending champion Jonathan Haggerty

If there’s anything Felipe Lobo won’t do, it’s not to underestimate Jonathan Haggerty. Lobo understands that Haggerty is the toughest opponent he will have faced to date, and as such, the Brazilian firecracker has done his due diligence and studied ‘The General’s fighting style.

Lobo added in the same interview with ONE Championship.

“He knows how to use his boxing very well. He moves forward all the time and kicks very well. Furthermore, he has good feints that I need to pay attention to so as not to be surprised. But I believe his strong point is his speed. He moves very well.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.