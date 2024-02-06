“I can’t let him get comfortable” – Felipe Lobo vows to take the fight to two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

Brazilian Muay Thai phenom Felipe Lobo is set to fight for gold for the second time in his career at ONE Fight Night 19.

On February 16, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'The Demolition Man' will face his division's newly minted king, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Felipe Lobo revealed what he thinks he needs to do to walk out of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with gold around his waist:

"Like I said, I think there will be a lot of striking in this fight. I’m preparing myself for everything, walking backward, moving forwards, to suppress, but I keep in mind that I can’t let him get comfortable in the fight.”

The one thing you don't want to allow a fighter like Haggerty to do is establish his rhythm. Once 'The General' finds his distance and builds momentum with his strikes, it's going to be hard to stop him.

Lobo is wise to have this strategy in the back of his mind.

Felipe Lobo plans to stop Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

Aside from not allowing Jonathan Haggerty to relax, Felipe Lobo is intent on firing his weapons first and taking the fight to the world champion. 'The Demolition Man' plans to demolish his way through 'The General' and he doesn't care if it takes five rounds or one.

He told ONE:

"I'm going to come out of the blocks explosive, find the shots early in round one, and hopefully find what I’m looking for to get the job done. I always prepare for a five-round fight, but if you can get it done in round one or round two, then why not?"

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.