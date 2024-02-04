“He's a weight bully” – Jonathan Haggerty says potential challenger Nico Carrillo could be his ‘toughest test’ yet

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is expecting a stern test if and when he locks horns with Nico Carrillo in the ONE Championship.

The two UK fighters have been on a collision course for some time now, and have both traded barbs on social media and through several interviews. Needless to say, the drama is starting to build up for this potential showdown.

Of course, the test for Haggerty will come in the form of Carrillo’s overbearing size. The Scottish sensation towers over ‘The General’ in height and reach, and is of much bigger frame.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty said he understands the potential dangers a fight against Carrillo presents.

“I feel like he's a weight bully as well, you know. I feel like he will be the toughest test. Well, I'm not too sure because I've stopped most people but yeah we could say he could be the toughest test yeah for sure,” Jonathan Haggerty said.

Jonathan Haggerty set to face Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video in Thailand

Before Jonathan Haggerty can even think about taking on Nico Carrillo, he has to get past his next opponent first and foremost.

Haggerty is set to face No. 4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will be broadcasted live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16.

‘The General’ needs to take care of business against a very dangerous Felipe Lobo, who is looking to usurp him from his throne.

'The General' needs to take care of business against a very dangerous Felipe Lobo, who is looking to usurp him from his throne.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.