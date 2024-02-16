“There's no rivalries” – Jonathan Haggerty brushes off antagonism between him and the Tiger Muay Thai camp

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is loud and brash, and has lots of enemies from all corners. However, the 26-year-old has recently downplayed his rivalries, most recently against fighters from Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket.

Speaking in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he harbors no ill will nor animosity toward Tiger Muay Thai fighters, and even praised the talent in the renowned gym.

‘The General’ stated:

“Nah, there's no rivalries. They just got people that I want to fight. They got the good fighters so it's a compliment, really. I look forward to it.”

Tiger Muay Thai is home to many amazing talent, including former Haggerty foe, reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade, and his upcoming opponent, no.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

Jonathan Haggerty to make the first defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 19

‘The General’ is set to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ‘Demolition Man’ in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Haggerty says he is entering this fight with a strong mind and a ready physical body. He told SCMP MMA:

“You’ve got to have a bulletproof mindset. You’re going to want to have to want it, and I want to stay at the top. So I know what I have to do to be at the top. So we’ve been putting the hard work in constantly.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.