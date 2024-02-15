“A big opportunity for me” – Felipe Lobo ready to turn his dream into reality by dethroning Jonathan Haggerty

Third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender and former ONE world title challenger ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo is on the cusp of greatness, with another opportunity to capture the gold yet again.

The 30-year-old vows to seize the moment this time around and defeat one of the most dangerous men in striking martial arts today.

Lobo is set to challenge two-sport English sensation ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking in a recent interview with CountFilms TV, Lobo detailed how massive this opportunity to fight Haggerty is for his career.

‘Demolition Man’ stated:

“This is a big dream, you know, it's a big dream ever since I came to Thailand, started training Muay Thai, I was thinking about fighting the best events, fighting with the best fighters in the world, and this is a big opportunity for me.”

Felipe Lobo on getting his mind right for this fight: “I do a lot of meditation”

One of the most significant changes Felipe Lobo has made in this fight camp, which he believes will help him earn the victory over Jonathan Haggerty, is focusing on his mental health.

He told The AllStar in a recent interview:

“I do a lot of meditation, you know. Right now, I’m doing it with a coach, and it's helped me a lot. Since I started fighting at ONE, I started with meditation, I started reading some books about meditation and it's helped me a lot so much, [to] change my style, change the way I think about the fight, the way I act. So yeah, it helped me a lot.”

Will a cool, calm Felipe Lobo get the job done against ‘The General’? We will soon find out.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.