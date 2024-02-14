“I started training my jiu-jitsu” – Striking savant Felipe Lobo says potential move to MMA could be part of his future

Third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil is one of the most talented Muay Thai fighters in the game today, evidenced by his impressive conquests in the world’s largest martial arts organization. However, an entirely new and exciting possibility is on Lobo’s radar – a shift to mixed martial arts.

Lobo is an adept striker, and if he can somehow bring his grappling up to a respectable level, ‘Demolition Man’ can really begin to unleash his thunderous combinations in MMA competition.

Speaking to The AllStar in a recent interview, Lobo talked about training jiu-jitsu to begin his stint at Tiger Muay Thai before he was eventually thrown into the Muay Thai mix.

‘Demolition Man’ stated:

“Yeah, since I first came to Tiger [Muay Thai] I started training my jiu-jitsu. And yeah, [I was training] with the plan to [train and try MMA]. But when I arrived at Tiger, ONE Championship called me and they said, ‘Hey Felipe, do you want to fight? We have a Muay Thai fight?’ And I said I’m okay. I’m ready.”

Felipe Lobo set to challenge Jonathan Haggerty for Muay Thai gold at ONE Fight Night 19

Before Lobo can even think about making the shift to MMA, he has to take care of business against his next opponent.

Lobo is set to challenge two-sport king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

If Lobo wins, he realizes his dream of becoming a ONE world champion. It’s a huge opportunity for ‘Demolition Man’, one that he cannot take for granted.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16.