“She loves the gym as well” - Jonathan Haggerty says having girlfriend Kenzie Draper motivates him more in training

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty finds inspiration from many places, but most of all, he is super proud of his relationship with girlfriend Kenzie Draper.

The pair appear to be a match made in heaven, as both Haggerty and Draper are fitness buffs who love going to the gym. That’s more than anything Haggerty could ever ask for in a partner, and in a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘The General’ was nothing but praise for his beau.

The 26-year-old said:

“Yeah, it's great. That's one of the greatest things about our relationship. She loves the gym as well. Her training alongside me is very motivational, running as well. It's just great to have.”

Haggerty is expected to have Draper by his side once more when he enters the ONE Championship ring for his next world title defense.

The Englishman is set to face no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Jonathan Haggerty on Felipe Lobo: “He’s perfect for me”

They say that in combat sports, styles make fights. Jonathan Haggerty believes Felipe Lobo’s particular style is tailor-made for him:

“His style, he's perfect for me. He's a perfect target for me and I just can't wait to throw down with him.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.