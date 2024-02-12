“It will be a great war” – Felipe Lobo pleased to have a second run at ONE gold against Jonathan Haggerty

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil can’t wait to step back into the ring for another crack at the world title.

Lobo once challenged former bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama two years ago. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old was stopped in the third round of that fight, and his dreams of wearing gold were instantly crushed.

Now, ‘Demolition Man’ has the chance to make a run at gold again, albeit against an even more dangerous opponent.

Lobo is set to challenge fierce Englishman ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lobo expressed his excitement about this opportunity and said fans should expect an absolute skirmish.

Felipe Lobo stated:

“It's totally different for you to fight and analyze your opponent, to have time to train, which is what I'm having now. I'm very happy to be fighting for this belt and I believe it will be a great war and a great victory.”

Felipe Lobo scouts Jonathan Haggerty’s skills: “He moves very well”

If there’s one thing he’s not doing, Felipe Lobo isn’t taking Jonathan Haggerty lightly by any means.

The 30-year-old Brazilian has studied ‘The General’ extensively and said he knows what to expect when he’s in the ring with the English firecracker.

‘Demolition Man’ added:

“He knows how to use his boxing very well. He moves forward all the time and kicks very well. Furthermore, he has good feints that I need to pay attention to so as not to be surprised. But I believe his strong point is his speed. He moves very well.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.