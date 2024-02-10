“He’s gonna impress people” – Jonathan Haggerty’s advice to Freddie Haggerty about living up to the family name

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty thinks the world of his younger brother, 19-year-old phenom Freddie Haggerty.

Freddie Haggerty recently made his ONE Friday Fights debut to a rousing applause, as the English rising star knocked out Thai firecracker Dankalong Sor Dechapan inside of two rounds just a few weeks ago in Bangkok.

Being the older, more accomplished brother, ‘The General’ had some advice for his younger sibling when it comes to living up to the Haggerty family name.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty revealed what he told Freddie and the advice he gave.

‘The General’ said:

“[When it comes to the name] I’ve told him, ‘Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks. It’s just you getting in there. Think about yourself.’ Yeah, he’s got some hype to live up to, but I’m sure he will. He’s gonna impress people. He’s gonna be great.”

The Haggerty siblings are among the most exciting sibling pairs in ONE Championship, which includes former atomweight queen Angela Lee and reigning two-division champ Christian Lee, Thai sisters Wondergirl and Supergirl, and BJJ champs Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

Jonathan Haggerty returns to action against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty will make the first defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against no.4-ranked contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Fans expect Haggerty to take care of business against Lobo and retain his title, but anything can happen in the ring.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.