“He fights well against aggressive guys” – Fabricio Andrade on why his teammate Felipe Lobo can upset Jonathan Haggerty

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is currently recovering from injuries he suffered against Jonathan Haggerty in their kickboxing bout in late 2023. But the 26-year-old Brazilian star can’t help but watch very closely as Haggerty goes up against his close friend and training partner, Felipe Lobo next.

Haggerty is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against the no.4-ranked Lobo in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Andrade spoke highly of his teammate Lobo’s chances against ‘The General’.

‘Wonder Boy’ stated:

“I think Lobo fights very well against aggressive guys, you know. Because he has a different way of looking at the fight you know, so I think like we saw against Saemapetch, even though Saemapetch caught him and he got knocked down, but when he saw the opportunity he was able to knock him out.”

Andrade is expected to return sometime later this year to defend his bantamweight MMA belt.

Fabricio Andrade on Felipe Lobo: “He’s got a lot of power”

In addition to believing Felipe Lobo can beat Jonathan Haggerty, Fabricio Andrade says ‘The General’ will be surprised at just how strong of a fighter ‘Demolition Man’ is.

Andrade says Lobo can even stop Haggerty. He added:

“I think if he [Haggerty] gets too confident going forward, Lobo can find the opening and knock him out. He’s got a lot of power, you know, he's a big bantamweight. He's very strong physically so he’s got a lot of power. He can knock somebody out for sure.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.