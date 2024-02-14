“They’re lovely people” – Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty says Thai locals have embraced him since relocating to Thailand

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is thankful for the warm reception he has received from Thai locals since uprooting his life in the United Kingdom for the pristine beaches of Phuket in Thailand.

The 26-year-old is grateful he has been accepted wholeheartedly by the local community despite having faced and defeated some of their biggest stars and legends.

One big reason Haggerty has been such a hit with Thais is because of the way he fights. ‘The General’ is fast, strong, and fearless in the ring. And the 26-year-old showcases this every time he steps onto the battlefield.

In a recent interview with Mike Yu, Haggerty had this to say about Thai people and the local fans:

“The Thai people, the Thai trainers, they’re lovely people. They’re funny, they’re caring, they look after you as well.”

Haggerty has been in Thailand for the past eight months. And he’s ready to step back into the ring again this weekend.

Jonathan Haggerty set to defend ONE Championship gold against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Two-sport king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is ready to make the first defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title this weekend.

The 26-year-old Englishman will lock horns with no.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil in that main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Haggerty is looking to keep his Muay Thai and kickboxing belts on the mantle as he contemplates going for the MMA belt soon. First, he has to get past Lobo, which is no easy task.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.