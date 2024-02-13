“He’s a very good fighter” – Felipe Lobo praises Jonathan Haggerty’s versatility ahead of ONE Fight Night 19 showdown

Fourth-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil cannot wait to step into the ring and take on his next opponent, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

The two are scheduled to lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lobo praised Haggerty for his skills and broke down what makes his upcoming opponent a worthy test.

‘Demolition Man’ stated:

“He is a very versatile fighter, he moves a lot. He's a very good fighter, he's very fast, he's always changing his base, he has very good timing and very good precision when it comes to landing strikes in a line.”

Needless to say, Lobo and Haggerty are ready to leave it all in the ring this weekend, with ONE Championship gold on the line.

Felipe Lobo believes Jonathan Haggerty fight will be exciting because of similar styles

What do you get when you put two elite strikers in the ring together? Nothing but pure action. And that’s exactly what Felipe Lobo expects when he locks horns with two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19 this weekend.

‘Demolition Man’ told ONE Championship:

“He wastes a few strikes. But my style is very similar to his. I also move a lot and I'm an agile guy. It's going to be a very interesting fight.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.