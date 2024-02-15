“The bigger they are, the harder they fall” – Jonathan Haggerty unbothered by potential future showdown against Nico Carillo

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty isn’t one to back down from a challenge, no matter if it’s against someone who is bigger and stronger than he is, substantially. Such is the case with rising Scottish star ‘The King of The North’ Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo joined ONE Championship in April of 2023, debuting at ONE Friday Fights with a technical knockout victory over Furkan Karabag. The 25-year-old Scotsman followed up that performance with two big wins – a second-round TKO stoppage over ‘Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK Saenchai and a come-from-behind second-round knockout win over legendary fighter and former bantamweight kingpin Nong-O Hama.

Naturally, talk of a potential showdown between Haggerty and Carrillo has started to heat up.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Haggerty expressed his willingness to face ‘The King of The North’ in a future battle and says it could actually be fun.

‘The General’ stated:

“I'm not too fussed really. Like you said he's got a hand injury, so maybe he'll have to wait a few fights, the bigger they are, the harder they fall, you should know that. And yeah it'll be an exciting fight, I'm excited for it when it does get matched up. So let's go.”

Jonathan Haggerty to defend bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Before Jonathan Haggerty can even think about fighting Nico Carrillo, he has to take care of business against Felipe Lobo first.

‘The General’ will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against ‘Demolition Man’ in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Haggerty fully expects to win and successfully defend his throne. Only then could fans start clamoring for a showdown with Carrillo.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.