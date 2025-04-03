FREE FULL FIGHT: Jackie Buntan's phenomenal ONE Championship debut against 'Wondergirl' in pure no commentary form

When Jackie Buntan debuted in ONE Championship over four years ago, she made sure to leave an indelibe impression in her first assignment on the global stage.

The Filipina-American sensation did this when she clashed Nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak in a strawweight Muay Thai bout at ONE: Fists of Fury, which took place behind closed doors inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in February 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the full fight with no commentary posted by the promotion on YouTube below:

At the time, 'Wondergirl' was touted as the next big female combat sports star, following in the footsteps of Thailand heroine Stamp Fairtex. However, Buntan arrived in the world's largest martial arts organization to spoil those plans.

Right from the get-go, Buntan set the tone with blistering speed and sharp striking techniques, launching a relentless, high-volume assault.

In the first round, Buntan landed a hard left hook that sent 'Wondergirl' crashing face-first to the canvas.

As the matchup progressed, Buntan continued to pick her opponent apart with solid boxing combinations, punishing the body to sap the Thai's stamina.

By the final bell, her commanding performance left no doubt, earning a unanimous nod from the judges at cageside.

Fans clamor to see Jackie Buntan in action at ONE 173

After capturing the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 169 in November 2024, all eyes are on Jackie Buntan's next move.

When the promotion recently turned to Instagram to gauge fan interest, the overwhelming consensus expressed the desire to have her compete in ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to the United States in less than four months.

ONE 173, the company's stateside comeback, is set to take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

