FREE FULL FIGHT: Japanese sensation Yuki Yoza rocks ONE Championship's stage in clinical showing vs. Elbrus Osmanov

Yuki Yoza sent a clear message in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109: there are levels to his game, and he's operating on a higher one.

The Japanese newcomer made an emphatic first impression last Friday, May 23, at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, dominating the red-hot Elbrus Osmanov in a three-round bantamweight kickboxing encounter.

Watch the full fight uploaded by ONE Championship through its official YouTube channel below:

Osmanov entered the contest riding a 12-fight win streak and boasting a slick footwork, but Yoza came prepared. The former K-1 lightweight champion had done his homework, coolly, evading the Russian's trademark spinning attacks and countering with pinpoint body and leg kicks.

Yoza's calculated approach paid dividends in the second round. He masterfully timed his counters, frequently sweeping his opponent's support leg whenever Osmanov overcommitted. The bout turned into a technical showcase, with the Japanese striking ace dictating the pace and rhythm.

Sensing that the matchup was slipping away, Osmanov ramped up the pressure in the third and final frame. However, Yoza remained composed, using push kicks to stifle his foe's advances before punctuating his performance with a thunderous left hook that sealed the deal.

In the end, the judges rendered a unanimous decision in Yoza's favor, boosting his professional record to 19-2 and snapping Osmanov's lengthy winning streak.

Yuki Yoza targets high-profile bouts in ONE Championship

With the statement victory at ONE Friday Fights 109, Yuki Yoza could not have asked for a better start in the world's largest martial arts organization. The 27-year-old member of Team Vasileus is now firmly on the radar as a significant threat in the bantamweight kickboxing division.

Yoza has long voiced his desire to test himself against the best, and the opportunity is now within reach. The 145-pound bracket is stacked with elite talent, including reigning world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Wei Rui, Petchtanong Petchfergus, and Hiroki Akimoto — all potential dream matchups for the surging Japanese.

