FREE FULL FIGHT: Japanese star Masaaki Noiri captures interim kickboxing gold in stunning stoppage of Tawanchai

Japanese kickboxing great Masaaki Noiri signed with ONE Championship in April 2024, looking to become the next ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion. He is one step closer to that dream after a marvelous victory at ONE 172 this past March 23.

Happening in the co-main event, the 31-year-old collided with Thai great and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

As many fans expected, Tawanchai's high-pressure offense had Noiri scrambling for an answer early on. The solution came late in the third round as he caught an over-aggressive Tawanchai with a left hook to the chin for the knockdown. The 25-year-old got back on his feet, but Noiri swarmed him to force referee Chris Batcheldor to stop the bout at the 1:55 mark.

Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Noiri's TKO of Tawanchai was one of the event's biggest upsets as 73 percent of fans believed the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affliate would leave the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan with 26 pounds of interim gold.

The Team Vasileus product is now primed to duel ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon for the undisputed crown at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Masaaki Noiri envisioned stoppage win over Tawanchai

Masaaki Noiri has always placed great emphasis on his mindset whenever he competes, which has played an important role in his marquee victory at ONE 172.

Speaking with My Navi News following the event, the former two-division K-1 kickboxing king shared:

"I was confident that if I fought according to the strategy I had planned for this fight, it would turn out just like that. And I'm thankful, it really did turn out just the way I wanted it to be."

Watch the entire interview below:

