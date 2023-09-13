FREE FULL FIGHT: John Lineker gets it done in the final seconds in clutch KO of Kim Jae Woong

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current No.1-ranked bantamweight mixed martial arts contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is known for his ability to rail opponents with his dynamite fists, and more often than not, the 33-year-old from American Top Team is able to get his foes out of there pretty quickly.

Rarely is he ever met with any real adversity, apart from his highly publicized pair of bangers against reigning ONE bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade. So when we see Lineker in a really tough outing, it’s special for fans to witness his iron resolve.

Lineker was in a really tough fight in his last outing, where he once again proved he isn’t just a knockout specialist. He’s also all-around a really high quality and very durable fighter.

ONE Championship posted his showdown against dangerous South Korean ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong on their official YouTube channel, and if you haven’t seen it yet, you really should.

Check out the full fight here:

Lineker locked horns with Kim at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video last August, and was met with adversity early in the fight.

Kim had Lineker figured out for the first half of the contest, constantly a step ahead of the Brazilian veteran in every exchange. That’s when Lineker made some crucial adjustments at the midpoint to turn the tide of the fight in his favor.

The result was a last-gasp technical knockout victory, where ‘Hands of Stone’ put the lights out on ‘The Fighting God’ with four seconds remaining on the clock.

Lineker is back in action at ONE Fight Night 14, when he takes on no.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video this September 29th.