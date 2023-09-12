Stephen Loman says he will ‘have the advantage’ against John Lineker if fight hits the mat

For second-ranked ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman, his fight against former bantamweight MMA king ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is a toss-up, especially if the two trade strikes at center-Circle.

But if the action hits the ground, the Team Lakay stalwart says he will have a stark advantage in the grappling arena.

Loman, who is known for his explosive takedowns and brute strength on the mats, will be looking to push the pace against Lineker and score the biggest win of his young career.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Loman said he has prepared to face ‘Hands of Stone’ and plans to test his wrestling chops.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I’m confident that if this fight hits the ground, I will have the advantage. I’ve worked very hard on my wrestling and I can’t wait to show it in this fight.”

Stephen Loman is set to face John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, Sept. 29.

Whoever wins this contest will likely move on to challenge reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade sometime later this year.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live on Amazon Prime Video.