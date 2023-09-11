Stephen Loman wary of John Lineker’s absolute power: “It only takes one punch”

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman knows that when he enters the circle for his next fight, he’s not going up against just any opponent.

In fact, Loman understands just how much of a threat his coming adversary poses.

Loman is set to square off with No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker, and the Team Lakay stalwart knows he has to proceed with caution.

Lineker isn’t nicknamed ‘Hands of Stone’ for nothing. The hard-hitting Brazilian veteran is known to separate his opponents from their senses with his devastating punching power.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman said he’s been working hard in the gym, preparing for Lineker’s vaunted knockout ability.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I’m ready. I feel very strong and I know I’ve worked hard in training. I cannot take John Lineker lightly. He is a former world champion and still the division’s number one contender. He has very dangerous hands, like everybody knows. So I have to be careful. It only takes one punch.”

Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman, the No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender, is set to face No.1-ranked John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.