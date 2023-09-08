John Lineker happy with quick turnaround fight against dangerous Stephen Loman

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker is putting in the work.

Fresh off a technical knockout victory over dangerous South Korea ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 in early August, Lineker is scheduled to return to action at the end of the month against a worthy challenger.

John Lineker is set to lock horns with no.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of Team Lakay in the Philippines at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lineker expressed gratitude to ONE Championship for giving him a quick turnaround, albeit against another adversary who poses a massive threat to his world title aspirations.

‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“I think it's the first time at ONE that I leave a fight and I already have another scheduled in a short time. Thank God I had a good fight, I didn't get hurt, so I asked my manager to arrange a new fight soon. So this fight against Stephan Loman was scheduled. I already had a fight against him once, but he ended up getting COVID.”

It is believed that whoever wins this pivotal bantamweight contest will likely get the next crack at reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.