Stephen Loman learned from former teammate Kevin Belingon’s loss to John Lineker

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight mixed martial arts contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of Team Lakay in the Philippines is getting himself primed and ready for arguably the biggest fight of his professional career.

Loman is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker of Brazil at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman revealed that he’s getting all the help he can get.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I learned a lot from watching my bro Kevin Belingon’s fight against John Lineker. He has some holes in his game that I want to take advantage of.”

Lineker stopped Belingon, Loman’s former Team Lakay stablemate, via second-round technical knockout in a barnburner back in November of 2020.

Belingon has since moved on to join Filipino legend Eduard Folayang’s newly formed Lions Nation MMA, but he and Loman remain good friends. There is no doubt ‘The Silencer’ has shared tips and advice with Loman ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with ‘Hands of Stone’.

Will Loman’s hard work result in a world title opportunity. The winner of his battle with Lineker will likely go on to earn the right to face reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade some time later this year.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.