Stephen Loman working ‘very hard’ for John Lineker: “This is the biggest fight of my career so far”

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman knows that in order to emerge victorious in his next fight, he has to come into the Circle in the absolute best shape possible. That's why the Team Lakay standout is working hard in the gym and is preparinging for an all-out war.

Loman is set to face no.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

There’s no question that for Loman to win this fight, his toughest test yet in ONE Championship, he has to bring his A-game into the cage against a dangerous foe who can knock him out at any point in the fight.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman said his strength and conditioning will be key for this fight.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“We are working very hard on my strength and conditioning. I want to come fully prepared for this fight. This is the biggest fight of my career so far.”

Loman has remained unbeaten in ONE Championship since joining the promotion in December of 2021. Since then, he’s defeated Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and former bantamweight MMA world champion, the legendary Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes.

A victory over Lineker will all but guarantee him a shot at reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.