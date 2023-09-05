Stephen Loman eager to test himself against dangerous John Lineker: “I want to feel his power”

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman is beaming with confidence ahead of his highly anticipated showdown with former ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14 later this month.

But that doesn’t mean he’s going into this fight sure of certain victory. In fact, one thing Loman is very careful not to do is underestimate his esteemed adversary, because he knows very well the imminent danger Lineker’s awesome power presents.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman said that he believes Lineker will serve as a good litmus test for him in lieu of challenging for the world title in the near future.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I want to feel his power. I want to feel his strength. This is a good test for me. If I beat John Lineker, I know I will be ready for Fabricio Andrade.”

If Loman does indeed defeat Lineker, then a shot at Andrade’s bantamweight MMA gold is no longer in question. Getting past ‘Hands of Stone,’ however, will not be easy. The 33-year-old Brazilian veteran is 5-1 (1 NC) in ONE Championship, with four of his victories in the Circle coming by way of knockout.

Needless to say, Lineker is as dangerous as they come.

Loman and Lineker are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.