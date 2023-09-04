Stephen Loman admits he ‘can’t take John Lineker lightly’ in pivotal bantamweight clash

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman admits his next opponent is simply no walk in the park.

The Team Lakay standout from Baguio City, Philippines is set to take on a former world champion with destructive knockout power.

Loman will face no.1-ranked contender and former ONE bantamweight MMA king ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker in a pivotal bantamweight clash at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman admitted he could not look past Lineker’s devastating knockout power.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“You can’t take John Lineker lightly. His power is not something to play around with. But I think I have the skills to neutralize that power. We will see who can implement their game plan on fight night.”

Loman is unbeaten in ONE Championship, and has remained so since he joined the promotion in December of 2021. He has put together three big performances against impressive opposition, beating the likes of Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and former world champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes.

Meanwhile, Lineker is a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion himself. ‘Hands of Stone’ was victorious in his most recent fight, beating dangerous South Korean ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong via third-round technical knockout.

Whoever wins between Loman and Lineker is said to be next in line for a shot at the bantamweight throne, currently occupied by ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.