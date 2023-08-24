Stephen Loman won’t make the same mistake Kim Jae Woong made against John Lineker: “I won’t be careless”

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of the Philippines is getting ready for arguably the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career thus far.

Loman is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

‘The Sniper’ says he watched Lineker’s most recent fight against Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 earlier this month and was not impressed by what he saw. He believes Kim made some crucial errors that resulted in his downfall.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Stephen Loman vowed not to make the same mistakes Kim made against Lineker.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“[Lineker] is going to throw hard shots as long as there’s time on the clock. Kim Jae Woong didn’t see it coming. I thought he was going to win that fight if it went to the judges’ scorecards, but he got knocked out. He didn’t see the punch coming.”

Stephen Loman understands Lineker is dangerous with his ‘Hands of Stone’ at any given point, and he plans to show his Brazilian foe the utmost respect.

He added:

“I think Lineker’s bread and butter will always be his boxing, that’s where he gets his knockouts. But I won’t be careless against him. His weaknesses were also exposed in that fight, and I will exploit those to my advantage.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 14 absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.