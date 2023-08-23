Stephen Loman says Fabricio Andrade vs. Jonathan Haggerty megafight is going to be ‘as explosive as possible’

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman knows he’s next in line to challenge divisional king ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the throne. But he has to wait patiently for his shot while the Brazilian star pursues a world title in a different sport.

Andrade is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6th.

While Loman is excited to face Andrade at some point, he’s also looking forward to watching ‘Wonder Boy’ take on ‘The General’ in this all-important kickboxing battle for the gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Stephen Loman shared his thoughts on this upcoming matchup. ‘The Sniper’ said:

“Wow, this is a banger. Andrade’s background is really in Muay Thai, so I think he’ll adjust a bit to fight in kickboxing. As for Haggerty, he’s been fighting in Muay Thai, and he’s now fighting under kickboxing rules.”

When pressed for a prediction, Loman said simply that he thinks it’s going to be a fun fight:

“Both of them are natural strikers, and I expect this fight to be as explosive as possible.”

Stephen Loman returns to action against former ONE bantamweight world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all ONE Fight Night events live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.