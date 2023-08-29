Stephen Loman to prove he is ‘rightful challenger’ to bantamweight throne by beating John Lineker

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender, ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman, knows his upcoming fight packs some pretty hefty significance regarding the bantamweight MMA world title’s pecking order. A victory over his next opponent would solidify him as the next in line to challenge for Fabricio Andrade’s throne.

Loman is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6th.

Speaking to the YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Stephen Loman said he is looking forward to beating Lineker to send a clear message to Andrade.

‘The Sniper’ of Team Lakay said:

“I believe this is the right time for me to fight him. If I beat him, it means I’m the rightful challenger for the bantamweight world title. It’s a big opportunity for me to make a statement.”

Of course, this high-stakes fight for Stephen Loman is not without risk. Lineker is not only the No.1-ranked bantamweight MMA contender and former champion, but he’s also a very dangerous knockout artist with equalizing power in his fists.

Lineker is fresh off a third-round technical knockout victory over hard-hitting South Korean ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 earlier this month. ‘Hands of Stone’ turned the lights out on his opponent despite being seemingly behind on the scorecards with mere seconds left in the fight. This proves just how dangerous of an opponent Lineker truly is.

Stephen Loman risks his nearly guaranteed shot at the belt by taking on Lineker. But the Filipino star is all for it.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.