Stephen Loman on how he became the fighter he is today: “I trained my weaknesses and became a more well-rounded fighter”

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of the Philippines wasn’t always the talented bantamweight we know him as. In fact, the 28-year-old Team Lakay standout only started to turn the corner when he discovered one crucial aspect of fighting.

Speaking to YouTube channel The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Loman talked about the importance of the mental game, and the profound impact coming to terms with his weaknesses has had in his career.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“Now, I also focus on the mental aspect during my training. You have to be ready both mentally and physically. In every aspect of my game, I now methodically prepare my tools and focus especially on my weaknesses. That’s what gave me the confidence to go on this winning streak. I trained my weaknesses and became a more well-rounded fighter.”

What we get now is an evolved version of Loman, one that has all the bases covered and is a threat in any area of the game.

Loman is going to need all the skills, and perhaps luck, he can muster, when he steps back into the Circle for his next fight.

Loman is set to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29, and will broadcast live to fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Can Loman secure victory over Lineker and solidify a world title shot against reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade later this year? We will soon find out.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.