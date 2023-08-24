Stephen Loman shares what he thinks Jonathan Haggerty’s best weapon is: “He does it so well”

No.2-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of the Philippines is content to wait patiently as divisional king Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade gets through his next challenge.

Andrade is set to face reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in a highly anticipated crossover bout for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing belt.

The two elite fighters will do battle at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, October 6.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Loman shared what he thinks Haggerty’s biggest weapon is that Andrade should watch out for.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“Haggerty’s striking game is one of the best in the world, but it’s his push kicks that are his best weapons. He does it so well.”

Indeed, Haggerty’s teeps are to be feared.

After Andrade is done with his kickboxing escapade, Loman fully expects ‘Wonder Boy’ to return to mixed martial arts competition to defend his belt, with ‘The Sniper’ being technically next in line.

Meanwhile, Loman will stake his claim for a world title shot when he faces former bantamweight king ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

That event takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29, and will broadcast live to fans in the United States and Canada absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event.