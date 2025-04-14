  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty lights Qatar up in electric kickboxing world title defense over Wei Rui

FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty lights Qatar up in electric kickboxing world title defense over Wei Rui

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Apr 14, 2025 16:59 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty fighting Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Jonathan Haggerty fighting Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar [Photo via ONE Championship]

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty delivered a five-round masterclass against Chinese superstar Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar this past February in defense of the throne.

Ad

The challenger got the better of Haggerty in the opening round, dictating most of the action with his quick combos punctuated by leg kicks. The United Kingdom star knew he had to be the aggressor for the remainder of the fight to have a good shot at retaining.

'The General' matched Wei's activity from the second round onwards with a bevy of strikes that showed the full extent of his Muay Thai-based striking background. After blasting 'Demon Blade' in the face with his patented teep kick late in the fourth round, Haggerty assumed full control of the battle until the final bell rang. He retained the gold via unanimous decision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

Upending Wei's hopes of being the first Chinese kickboxing world champion in ONE history was a much-needed confidence booster for Haggerty as he had just lost the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September at ONE 168: Denver.

Jonathan Haggerty talks about his bantamweight kickboxing future

Jonathan Haggerty wants nothing more than to return to two-sport ONE world champion status, but he understands that a more pressing task is at hand: defeat the best in the 145-pound kickboxing division.

Ad

Speaking recently with the South China Morning Post, the Knowlesy Academy star athlete shared:

"You know what, it was meant to be out of Petchtanong or Ilias [Ennahachi] if I'm honest. Obviously, he missed weight and wasn't able to fight. So maybe they're going to have to fight again to see who's number one. But yeah, I'd like to fight Petchtanong too. All of them."
Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Karl Batungbacal

Karl Batungbacal

Twitter icon

Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.

Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.

On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications