WATCH: Get a ringside view of Jonathan Haggerty' ascension to superstar status in stunning KO of iconic Nong-O

The most prolific fighters have that one performance that pushes them to superstar status. ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty had that moment at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.
Many expected 'The General' to fail in his attempt to unseat Muay Thai legend and then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. They were almost correct.
The Thai great went on an all-out attack after noticing Haggerty's uncharacteristic hesitance to trade. As it turned out, it was all part of a well-executed strategy by Haggerty that led to him knocking out Nong-O late in the first round.
The promotion shared a ringside view of the knockout sequence on Instagram, which can be viewed below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Winning the 145-pound Muay Thai crown was not enough for the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion as he set his sights on the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in November 2023.
Haggerty finished ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the second round to claim his third overall crown in the promotion.
Unfortunately, the Knowlesy Academy star pupil dropped the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in just 49 seconds last September at ONE 168: Denver.
Jonathan Haggerty hopes to headline a potential ONE card in the United Kingdom
Jonathan Haggerty is arguably the most recognizable fighter from the British Isles currently on the ONE roster, which he hopes will lead to him competing atop the marquee on a potential card in his home country.
Haggerty shared his dream in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:
"Yeah, it's a dream for me too, to get all the supporters from the UK to come to the venue. It'll be great. We just have to wait and see what Chatri wants, and hopefully very soon."
Watch the entire interview below: