WATCH: Get a ringside view of Jonathan Haggerty' ascension to superstar status in stunning KO of iconic Nong-O

The most prolific fighters have that one performance that pushes them to superstar status. ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty had that moment at ONE Fight Night 9 in April 2023.

Ad

Many expected 'The General' to fail in his attempt to unseat Muay Thai legend and then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. They were almost correct.

The Thai great went on an all-out attack after noticing Haggerty's uncharacteristic hesitance to trade. As it turned out, it was all part of a well-executed strategy by Haggerty that led to him knocking out Nong-O late in the first round.

The promotion shared a ringside view of the knockout sequence on Instagram, which can be viewed below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Winning the 145-pound Muay Thai crown was not enough for the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion as he set his sights on the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in November 2023.

Haggerty finished ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in the second round to claim his third overall crown in the promotion.

Unfortunately, the Knowlesy Academy star pupil dropped the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in just 49 seconds last September at ONE 168: Denver.

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty hopes to headline a potential ONE card in the United Kingdom

Jonathan Haggerty is arguably the most recognizable fighter from the British Isles currently on the ONE roster, which he hopes will lead to him competing atop the marquee on a potential card in his home country.

Haggerty shared his dream in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

Ad

"Yeah, it's a dream for me too, to get all the supporters from the UK to come to the venue. It'll be great. We just have to wait and see what Chatri wants, and hopefully very soon."

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.