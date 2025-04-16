FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty puts on a masterclass against Fabricio Andrade to claim bantamweight kickboxing throne

United Kingdom megastar Jonathan Haggerty proved in November 2023 that his expertise in the striking arts is not only confined to the Muay Thai space when he captured the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Before his world title encounter with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, Haggerty ended Nong-O Hama's legendary reign with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship in April of that year.

Despite 'Wonder Boy' posting four knockouts in his last six wins, 'The General' walked him down and dominated their exchanges, leading to Haggerty handing him his first and lone defeat in the promotion via knockout in round two.

Watch the fight in its entirety below, which ONE shared on YouTube:

However, Haggerty's reign as two-sport ONE world champion would come to an end in September 2024 when ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 knocked him out in 49 seconds at ONE 168: Denver to take the 145-pound Muay Thai crown.

Seeking a return to form and eyeing to remain on top of the kickboxing division, the 28-year-old provided a bell-to-bell masterclass against Wei Rui in defense of the bantamweight kickboxing gold this past February.

Jonathan Haggerty gives George Jarvis his vote of confidence

Jonathan Haggerty sees a bright future ahead for fellow Englishman George Jarvis. He talked extensively about his star potential in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post:

"George is great. I've known him for years. I started actually on his dad's fight shows, which is crazy. So it's good to see him doing well. I do think he can go all the way to the title, and I hope he does. He's dedicated his life to it. I've seen it firsthand. So he deserves it. Dad and family are such great people as well."

Watch the entire interview below:

