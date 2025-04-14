WATCH: Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade collects souls in nasty highlight reel of his body-shot knockouts

Fabricio Andrade is a certified knockout artist, but it's his punishing body shots that have significantly boosted his finishing rate.
Throughout his run in ONE Championship, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has consistently used this brutal tactic to break down his opponents.
To reminisce about these memorable but painful moments, the world's largest martial arts organization recently shared a compilation of his most devastating body shots on Instagram:
In fact, Andrade's notorious body shot played a pivotal role in the successful defense of his divisional crown against South Korean rival Kwon Won Il in their rematch at ONE 170 this past January.
'Wonder Boy' only needed less than a minute to fold Kwon and walk out of the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, with 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulder.
Capitalizing on the opening, Andrade landed with a perfectly timed left hook to the midsection that dropped Kwon to the mat. He then unleashed a torrent of punches, forcing the referee to step in and stop the fight.
Stephen Loman calls out Fabricio Andrade
Following Fabricio Andrade's 42-second stoppage of Kwon Won Il at ONE 170, Stephen Loman promptly issued a challenge for a world title showdown against the Brazilian hard-hitter.
The Filipino sensation said:
"You proved once again why you're the champion, but you and I both know there's one challenge you haven't faced yet. And that's me!"
Watch the video call-out below:
Loman also believes that Andrade hasn't faced anyone like him under the promotion's banner yet:
"You've beaten some of the best, but I'm a different animal. My power, my pace, my wrestling — you haven't dealt with someone like me."
Recently, Loman doubled down on luring out Andrade for a matchup.
Watch it below: