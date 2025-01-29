WATCH: Fabricio Andrade retains bantamweight MMA gold in scientific knockout finish of old foe Kwon Won Il

Fabricio Andrade left no room for doubt about his dominance in ONE Championship’s bantamweight MMA division last Friday, January 24.

'Wonder Boy' needed less than a minute to dispatch South Korean rival Kwon Won Il in their co-main event showdown at ONE 170, electrifying a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Watch the highlights of that matchup below:

The outcome was eerily similar to their first encounter in June 2022 — a devastating liver shot that crumpled Kwon in agony. But this time, Andrade got the job done even quicker.

From the opening bell, the Brazilian set his sights on the same body kick that had finished Kwon in their previous bout. Having learned from their first meeting, 'Pretty Boy' came prepared, countering Andrade’s early offense with crisp punches of his own.

After blocking another kick, Kwon fired back with a hook, but Andrade masterfully slipped past it and landed a perfectly timed left to the liver. The strike ended their rematch in just 42 seconds of the first round.

With the emphatic victory, Andrade improved to a 10-2 record and registered the eighth stoppage win of his MMA career. His performance also earned him a $50,000 bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Fabricio Andrade has been called out by Stephen Loman

As Fabricio Andrade tightens his grip on the throne atop the weight class, a new challenger has stepped into the spotlight.

During his post-fight interview, the reigning champion mentioned the name of Stephen Loman, who currently sits at No. 2 in the division’s rankings.

The Filipino star wasted no time firing back, issuing a challenge in a video statement via the Lions Nation MMA Facebook page:

"You proved once again why you’re the champion, but you and I both know there’s one challenge you haven’t faced yet. And that’s me!"

Andrade, never one to back down from verbal sparring, responded with a playful jab on his Instagram story, setting the stage for what could be another thrilling clash:

“I will think about it.”

Screen capture of Fabricio Andrade's Instagram Story

