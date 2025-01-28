  • home icon
  • Stephen Loman sends ominous warning to Fabricio Andrade - “You haven’t dealt with someone like me”

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Jan 28, 2025 10:25 GMT
Stephen Loman (left) and Fabricio Andrade (right)
Top ONE bantamweight contender 'The Sniper' Stephen Loman has left no room for doubt about his intentions as he sets his sights on current ONE bantamweight MMA title holder 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade.

With a title shot seemingly within reach, the Filipino fighter took to social media to throw down the gauntlet at Andrade, declaring his intent to seize the coveted golden belt and claim his spot as the top dog in the division.

In a video posted by Lions Nation MMA's Facebook page, Stephen Loman said:

"You've beaten some of the best, but I'm a different animal. My power, my pace, my wrestling - you haven't dealt with someone like me. I've been grinding, waiting for my shot, and now, there's nowhere left to run."
Watch the full video below:

Fabricio Andrade says Stephen Loman could be next after flattening Kwon Won Il at ONE 170

Last weekend, the world bore witness to Andrade's stunning performance during his first title defense and much-anticipated rematch against Kwon Won Il. Andrade dominated the fight from the get-go, knocking out Kwon in just under a minute.

Loman's bold challenge came as a direct response to Andrade's statement. During the champion's post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson. 'Wonder Boy' was quick to name Loman as his potential next opponent, saying:

"I was meant to fight Loman last time, so if ONE Championship wants me to do that, I will do it. But it's up to ONE Championship and Chatri."

With both fighters eyeing each other across the division, it seems that a matchup between Fabricio Andrade and Stephen Loman is just a matter of time.

Fight fans can rewatch all the action at watch.onefc.com.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
