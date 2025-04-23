FREE FULL FIGHT: Kade Ruotolo captures inaugural lightweight submission grappling throne in clinical submission of Uali Kurzhev

Kade Ruotolo became the inaugural king of ONE Championship's lightweight submission grappling division in just his second bout with the promotion. He achieved that goal in stunning fashion in October 2022.
Closing out the undercard of ONE on Prime Video 3, Ruotolo faced grizzled veteran Uali Kurzhev for the inaugural 170-pound submission grappling world championship.
It was not all smooth sailing for the American prodigy as Kurzhev, who is 14 years Ruotolo's senior, utilized his grown-man strength to initially overpower the 22-year-old. However, the youngster proved he was skilled beyond his years by relentlessly poking holes in Kurzhev's stout defense en route to cinching in a heel hook at the 4:26 mark.
Rewatch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Ruotolo's flawless execution in this matchup was only the beginning of his romp through the division, as he logged four wins in his next four matchups to go undefeated in six bouts.
Over that span, he successfully defended the crown thrice — against Matheus Gabriel in December 2022 and twice against Tommy Langaker in June 2023 and January 2024.
The Atos product made his MMA debut in June 2024 and submitted Blake Cooper in the first round. Ruotolo improved his MMA record to a pristine 3-0 with his third submission victory in the sport at Nicolas Vigna's expense this past February.
Kade Ruotolo is eagerly waiting for his next challenger
Kade Ruotolo is chomping at the bit to see who ONE's upper brass will name as his next challenger for the ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship.
He shared the following in a recent interview with combat sports journalist Nick Atkin:
"We've just got to keep bringing out these amazing matches, like Tye-Dante, my next MMA match, and hopefully, we'll see who we got coming up to defend my title. We don't know who yet, but hopefully someone good."
Watch the entire interview below: