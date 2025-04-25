FREE FULL FIGHT: Liam Nolan throws it down with Eddie Abasolo in Singapore classic

Liam Nolan ensured to put Eddie Abasolo through the wringer when the latter made his maiden appearance under the ONE Championship banner nearly three years ago.

Both strikers faced each other in a high-octane lightweight Muay Thai tilt on the lead card of ONE on Prime Video 4, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in November 2022.

Watch the full fight below:

The British standout came out firing from the opening bell, landing crisp shots on his American counterpart while smartly closing the distance in the clinch to neutralize any counters.

Abasolo tried to showcase the footwork and movement that earned him the moniker 'Silky Smooth,' but he struggled to cope with Nolan's size and power, hitting the canvas multiple times throughout the bout.

However, Abasolo managed to pick up the pace during the midway point of the encounter, attempting to slip and weave through Nolan's attacks. In response, 'Lethal' unleashed blistering head kicks and stiff jabs each time his opponent was tentative.

The final frame turned into a full-blown firefight, with both men exchanging punishing elbows in a brutal back-and-forth. Despite the valiant effort exerted by the two warriors, Nolan's firm control during the majority of the contest left no doubt as to who would get the undivided nod on the judges' scorecards.

Liam Nolans guns to enter winner's circle again at ONE Fight Night 31

Liam Nolan wishes to feel the same elation of having his hand raised in triumph when he suits up for action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

There, he is booked to run it back with Spanish rival Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai joust, happening live in U.S. primetime at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand,

ONE Fight Night 31 will air for free in the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

