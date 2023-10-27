FREE FULL FIGHT: Martin Nguyen sends Kirill Gorobets packing with brutal KO sequence

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage for Martin Nguyen’s impressive knockout win against Kirill Gorobets.

In March 2022, Nguyen was matched up against Gorobets for a featherweight MMA bout at ONE: Lights Out. At the time, the former ONE featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion needed a win after losing back-to-back fights.

Meanwhile, Gorobets was making his promotional debut with the potential to be a new player in the division.

Both fighters had their moments before Nguyen started to dominate in the third round. He continued to attack Gorobets to the body, leading to a knockout finish for ‘The Situ-Asian.’

Over a year and a half later, ONE Championship recently shared a video of the fight on YouTube with the caption saying

“Relive former two-division ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen's featherweight MMA showdown showdown with Ukrainian rising star Kirill Gorobets in 2022!”

Since defeating Kirill Gorobets, Martin Nguyen suffered a loss against Ilya Ferymanov in September 2022 before returning this year.

On February 24, ‘The Situ-Asian’ faced Leonardo Casoti at ONE Fight Night 7. Once again, the former two-division world champion had to remind everyone about his skills. Nguyen dominated throughout the fight and won by unanimous decision.

It’s unclear what’s next for Nguyen. There’s no doubt he’s accomplished plenty, but he doesn’t seem ready to hang up the gloves.

Nguyen is currently the number three-ranked featherweight, with Ilya Freymanov and Garry Tonon ahead of him. Tang Kai is currently the division’s world champion, but Thanh Le has partial ownership of the throne after defeating Freymanov for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title.

Once Tang returns from injury, he’s expected to fight Thanh Le in a rematch to determine the undisputed featherweight king.