FREE FULL FIGHT: MMA legend Angela Lee pulls out all the tricks in dominant submission win over Lena Tkhorevska

Many icons of combat sports have graced ONE Championship's Circle through the years, but few others compare to the legendary run that Angela Lee had during the mid-2010s with her star-making performance against Lena Tkhorevska remaining one of her best.

All three of Lee's previous wins came by way of submission at this point and it quickly became a factor as she pulled off submission attempt after submission attempt, but the Polish fighter was able to survive.

However, Lee's otherworldly grappling pedigree was not going to be denied a finish as she eventually locked in a deep rear-naked choke that forced Tkhorevska to tap out late in round two.

Relive Angela Lee's stunning finish of Lena Tkhorevska below:

Fans immediately knew that Lee was not going to be someone to mess with, and they were soon proven correct as she captured the inaugural ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship just a year later against Mei Yamaguchi.

Lee's run with the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship would last until her retirement in 2023 with five defenses to her name.

Angela Lee looks back on one of her high-profile bouts

While Lee has fully committed to staying retired, she has remained in the public eye and even talked about her landmark submission win over Stamp Fairtex at ONE X during an appearance on the Practice Brave Podcast recently.

Here's what she said:

"I was able to get her to the ground, and I finished the fight with a rear-naked choke. It was just incredible. Just the way that the fight went out too like dealing with that adversity and then coming back and getting the finish."

Lee retired from the sport holding a record of 11-3 with eight submission finishes and one knockout victory.