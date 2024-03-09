“It was just incredible” - ONE Championship legend Angela Lee recounts her submission win over Stamp Fairtex

Former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee reflected on her legacy-defining win against Stamp Fairtex.

In March 2022, Stamp earned the opportunity to face Lee for the women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE X. The Thai superstar found success early before ‘Unstoppable’ turned the tide and became the new atomweight queen with a second-round submission.

The women’s MMA legend recently reflected on her historic win against Stamp by saying this during an appearance on the Practice Brave Podcast:

“I was able to get her to the ground, and I finished the fight with a rear-naked choke. It was just incredible. Just the way that the fight went out too like dealing with that adversity and then coming back and getting the finish.”

Lee fought under the ONE banner for the first time in May 2015, when she made her professional MMA debut. ‘Unstoppable’ went on to solidify herself as a ONE Championship legend by establishing an 11-3 record and becoming a six-time women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Watch the preview of Lee’s recent podcast appearance below:

When did Angela Lee retire from fighting?

Angela Lee last fought in September 2022 and suffered a unanimous decision loss in a rematch against ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan. Little did fans know, Lee would later retire from combat sports after the tragic death of her 18-year-old younger sister Victoria Lee, who passed away in December 2022.

In September 2023, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee were scheduled to fight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title. Shortly before their bout, Angela Lee announced she was retiring, leading to Stamp becoming the new undisputed queen with a third-round knockout win.

Two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee, the younger brother of Angela, was also considering a retirement from fighting. Luckily for his fans, ‘The Warrior’ announced he wasn’t ready to retire, as he’s expected to make his highly-anticipated return later this year.