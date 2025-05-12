FREE FULL FIGHT: Muay Thai legend Nong-O exacts revenge over Thai rising star Kongthoranee in Bangkok duel

Nong-O Hama is already a certified legend in Muay Thai, but he proved that he has quite a bit more left in the tank after going toe-to-toe with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.
This was the second time Nong-O has shared the circle with the third-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai competitor, with Kongthoranee winning their initial encounter this past February via split decision.
As soon as the opening bell rang, the 38-year-old icon rushed Kongthoranee to establish his game plan, which was surprisingly heavy on kick-based attacks. Nong-O's excellent start forced Kongthoranee to reevaluate his strategy in round two, where he produced a massive offensive storm.
Despite being wobbled during the Sor Sommai affiliate's comeback attempt, Nong-O survived and reached round three. Thankfully, the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion found his footing again in the final frame to prevent another Kongthoranee upset, exacting his revenge via unanimous decision.
Watch the entire fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:
Along with capturing his 12th win under the ONE banner at the expense of Kongthoranee, the Evolve MMA affiliate was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus by ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
Superbon has high praise for Nong-O, Kongthoranee rematch
ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon might have been busy coaching Nong-O during his main event bout at ONE Fight Night 31. Still, even he had to acknowledge that the rematch with Kongthoranee was one for the ages.
In the post-event interview with the media, the Superbon Training Camp founder stated:
"Both of them traded heavy blows and were exhausted because they went toe-to-toe for three rounds. But I must say it was a very fun fight. I think Nong-O won because he was more determined."
Watch the entire interview below: