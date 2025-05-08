WATCH: Thai superstars Superbon, Petchtanong combat immense stress coaching the legendary Nong-O from ringside

Nong-O Hama's legendary status in Muay Thai does not make him impervious to receiving some hard shots, and his prolific cornermen were stressed out of their minds during his rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai at ONE Fight Night 31 last Friday, May 2.

After a strong opening round from the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O was in dire straits in the second round owing to Kongthoranee's sudden onslaught.

In an Instagram video shared by the promotion, ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus were visibly pressed at seeing Nong-O absorb so much damage.

Watch the entire video below:

While the Thai superstars could not physically help the 38-year-old inside the circle, their guidance at ringside helped him navigate his way out of trouble successfully. He outgunned the Sor Sommai affiliate in the third round to secure the unanimous decision win.

Defeating Kongthoranee in resounding fashion gave Nong-O his first victory as a flyweight Muay Thai competitor, and avenged his split-decision defeat to the 28-year-old this past February.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 31 on demand.

Superbon explains why Nong-O, Kongthoranee rematch was better than the first

ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon could not be any happier to have coached Nong-O to victory in the rematch with Kongthoranee. The only thing that topped it off, from Superbon's perspective, was how exciting their three-round war was.

Speaking to the media following ONE Fight Night 31, the Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"They were trading heavy weapons. They were exchanging blows throughout the three rounds it was really a fun fight."

Watch the entire interview below, which Do Muay shared on YouTube:

