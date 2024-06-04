FREE FULL FIGHT: Natural grappler Itsuki Hirata flaunts her power in knockout win over Nyrene Crowley

When Itsuki Hirata locked horns with Nyrene Crowley in February 2020 at ONE: Warrior's Code, she had already scored two submission wins from her previous bouts in the promotion. Those incredible wins by Hirata have built a reputation as a grappling menace, and fans expected her to record another submission win against Crowley.

However, the Japanese star showed her little-known power with a TKO finish of her Kiwi opponent.

The full fight replay of that match between Hirata and Crowley was recently posted by ONE Championship on YouTube. The video's description reads:

"Ahead of Japanese superstar Itsuki Hirata's battle with Brazilian warrior Victoria Souza in atomweight MMA on June 7 at ONE 167 on Prime Video, watch her take on ONE Warrior Series alum Nyrene Crowley at ONE: WARRIOR'S CODE in 2020!"

Trending

'Android 18's' superior grappling skills were on full display against Crowley as she threatened with multiple submission techniques in the first two rounds of the match but came up short of getting the finish.

This prompted the Serra-Longo Fight Team to resort to another method and decided to unleash a savage ground-and-pound in the third and final round of the bout, which eventually got her victory.

Itsuki Hirata wants to vent out frustration against Victoria Souza in showdown at ONE 167

Since that win over the 'Neutron Bomb', Hirata has only won two of her last five fights in the world's largest martial arts organization. She is currently on a two-fight slide with back-to-back losses to world title contenders Ham Seo Hee and Ayaka Miura.

Due to these recent setbacks, Hirata wants to return to the win column against upcoming opponent, Victoria Souza, as they are scheduled to meet on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America during U.S. primetime on June 7.