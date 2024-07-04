FREE FULL FIGHT: Nico Carrillo starches Thai legend Nong-O Hama in a career-defining moment

Nico Carrillo achieved superstar status in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 after he scored a career-defining victory against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama during their bantamweight Muay Thai battle inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The full fight replay of this thrilling fight was reposted by ONE Championship recently on their YouTube channel, and they wrote the video's caption with:

"Before Scottish sensation Nico Carrillo squares off with Thai warrior Saemapetch in a clash of top-five bantamweight Muat Thai contenders at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video on July 5, relive his epic battle with former divisional king Nong-O at ONE Friday Fights 46 in 2023!"

Carrillo survived Nong-O's opening-round onslaught, where he sustained multiple leg kicks that compromised him early and significantly damaged his lead leg. But he answered back with various punch combinations to make the first round an exciting back-and-forth.

When the second round began, 'The King of the North' adjusted his fight plan and closed the distance against the Thai icon. This refinement in approach has paid a massive dividend for Carrillo, as he was able to catch Nong-O with an atomic left elbow that ended the fight via knockout at the 1:28 mark.

This triumph extended the Scottish superstar's unbeaten streak to three in ONE Championship and maintained his 100% finish rate.

Nico Carrillo takes on the challenge of fellow top contender Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23

Following that momentous win over Nong-O, Carrillo is now pitted against Saemapetch Fairtex, another fellow top contender who currently sits in fourth place in the divisional rankings.

A win for Carrillo would almost guarantee him a world title shot for the ONE bantamweight world title and can potentially challenge the winner of the upcoming championship fight between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

