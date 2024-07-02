WATCH: Get a ringside view of Nico Carrillo's merciless knockout of Turkish brawler Furkan Karabag

The power and relentlessness of number one-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo has been on full display in ONE Championship ever since he made his promotional debut.

In fact, Carrillo immediately showcased this during his maiden outing under the promotion in April 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 13 against Furkan Karabag, whom he stopped via a third-round TKO finish.

The show-stopping sequence of Carrillo's incredible performance over Karabag was reposted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account recently, and they captioned it with:

""King of the North" sealed the deal 💢 Can Nico Carrillo deliver another knockout when he faces Thai powerhouse Saemapetch in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo? @nicocarrillo_kotn"

As seen in the ringside view, 'The King of the North' caught the Turkish fighter with a solid right-hand punch that stunned him. Smelling blood in the water, Carrillo marched forward and rained down more punches on the WMC Lamai Muaythai athlete, forcing the referee to step in and stop the match in his favor.

Nico Carrillo climbed up the top of the divisional rankings with two more victories

Following this dream debut under the world's largest martial arts organization, Carrillo quickly added two more wins to his resume in the next six months by beating Muangthai PK Saenchai and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama to earn the top spot in the division's rankings.

Now, the Scottish superstar is now on the cusp of a potential world title shot as he is set to face the No. 4-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23. A win for Carrillo would almost guarantee him as the next world title challenger for the 26-pound golden belt.

ONE Fight Night 23 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 on U.S. primetime.

