FREE FULL FIGHT: Scottish slugger Nico Carrillo's star-making KO of Lumpinee champ Muangthai in Bangkok

Current number one-rated bantamweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo followed his fantastic promotional debut victory with another TKO finish of former Lumpinee world champion Muangthai PK Saenchai in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The full fight replay of this thrilling action from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, was reposted by ONE Championship recently on their YouTube channel. They wrote the video's description with:

"Ahead of Nico Carrillo's bantamweight Muay Thai showdown with former ONE World Title challenger Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video, watch "King Of The North" put on a dazzling performance over Muay Thai icon Muangthai at ONE Friday Fights 22!"

Right from the opening bell, Carrillo's strategy is to fully utilize his length advantage and fire off shots in the long range. He found success in the opening round by landing multiple body shots, leg kicks, and head kicks. But it was still a close round since Muangthai retaliated with his powerful punches.

However, in the second round, 'King of the North' showed that he had better elbow strikes against the 'Elbow Zombie' because he was able to land a solid strike to his head that sent him down the mat.

Smelling blood in the water, the Scottish superstar continued to march forward until he secured the victory with two more knockdowns in the second round.

Nico Carrillo to face Saemapetch Fairtex in a crucial match at ONE Fight Night 23

Carrillo is now riding a three-fight win streak after he defeated the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in his previous outing at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Dec. 2023.

Currently, he is preparing for an all-important match with number four-ranked divisional contender Saemapetch Fairtex on July 5 at ONE Fight Night 23 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. A victory for Carrillo would further solidify his case as the next challenger for the 26-pound golden belt.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.