WATCH: Nico Carrillo's display of sheer brutality against Furkan Karabag, Thai legend Nong-O Hama

In just a span of nine months, Nico Carrillo has climbed up the ranks of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division by beating all three of his opponents in the promotion by stoppage.

Highlights of his victories were published by the promotion recently on its official Instagram account. The caption reads:

"Nico Carrillo is one SCARY man 😱 Check out highlights of his action-packed fights so far before he faces Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 23 on @primevideo! @nicocarrillo_kotn"

Carrillo first defeated Furkan Karabag in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 13 in April 2023 via third-round TKO. Two months later, in June of the same year, he quickly followed it with another TKO win against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE Friday Fights 22.

His latest and biggest triumph under the world's largest martial arts organization came in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46, when he engineered a come-from-behind win against former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

That win has skyrocketed the Daechkalek Muay Thai Academy athlete to the number one spot in the divisional rankings, putting him one step closer to earning his first shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Nico Carrillo looks to book his ticket to world title opportunity with a win against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 23

'The King of the North' will make his much-awaited return to action on July 5 as he takes on No. 3-ranked contender Saemapetch Fairtex in a potential world title eliminator match at ONE Fight Night 23.

Carrillo wants to beat Saemapetch in front of his home fans and potentially punch his ticket to his first-ever world title opportunity as he awaits the winner of the clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 23 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on July 5 during U.S. primetime.

ONE 168: Denver goes down at Impact Arena in Colorado. Tickets for the event are available at Ticketmaster.